Usher responds to reports of clash with Justin Bieber at Oscars party

Ushes responds to reports of clash with Justin Bieber at Oscars party

Usher has denied the claim that he and Justin Bieber got into a "heated exchange" at the Oscars party.

Last week, TMZ reported that the 47-year-old rapper got into an intense argument with his fellow musician after Usher angrily approached Justin at the star-studded bash.

But Usher’s pal Da Brat shut down the reports of any feud between the singers during an episode of The Rickey Smiley Show.

“I spoke to Usher, and he said, ‘This is an exaggeration of the conversation,’” Da Brat said. “He’s been nothing but supportive of plenty of issues that Justin Bieber has had throughout the years and y’all can actually check the records for all that, he has been.”

“Justin is on his own journey, dealing with his own reality that he’s created,” continued the rapper. “Usher wishes him nothing but the best, and they have no hostility towards each other.”

She further said that the two musicians “definitely love each other.”

“People just take stuff out of context when they see something and they run with it, and I’m just here to say that is not the issue,” added Da Brat. “They are definitely cool with each other, and they have love and they support each other.”