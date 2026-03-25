Cardi B reveals A-list inspiration for her ongoing ‘Little Miss Drama’ tour

Cardi B just talked about where her ongoing Little Miss Drama tour, which is in support of her latest 2025 album, Am I The Drama? got the inspiration from.

She discussed the rigorous research that she did before her 35-show long run, by attending Madonna and Beyonce concerts, with the latter’s stint, The Cowboy Carter tour, making her pause and develop a train of thought.

She told Allure magazine of Beyonce’s show: "That was way crazy. That's way removed from what I could do."

In rehearsals, Cardi B was forced to face one of her weaknesses which is "dancing" and "choreography."

She added: “I hate choreography; it’s like math to me. I don’t have much of a rhythm like that. I could rap all day. But dancing is like, ugh.”

The Bodak Yellow rapper is flanked by dancers when on stage and has always given her best to create a memorable night for her fans.

“I want to give my fans a good moment and have been pulling strings to make this s*** happen, and it’s turning out beautiful,” Cardi B teased.

The WAP hitmaker has kids Kulture, seven, Wave, four, and 17-month old Blossom with estranged husband Offset, and gave birth to a baby boy in November with NFL player Stefon Diggs.

Her tour launched just three months after she gave birth and has also called out all the “haters” who thought she wouldn’t be able to pull her tour off.

Last month, she took to her X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, "The fact of the matter is, so far every single show of mine has been sold out. Packed from top to bottom! They said I wasn’t gonna commit after I gave birth, they said I wasn't gonna take it seriously, but I take it very seriously.”

"I perform for two hours and don’t complain. Not only do I treat my shows like concerts, I treat them like parties and have a good time wit my people that why I get REAL reviews from REAL attendees whether that’s my fans, celebrities, or just people that wanna have a good time. Thank you!! (sic)" Cardi B finished off her message.