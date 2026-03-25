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Jay-Z finally responds to Kanye West bold claim but it has shocking twist

Jay-Z is addressing a remark by Kanye West, which he made over a decade ago

By Hassan Sohail
March 25, 2026
Jay-Z finally responds to Kanye West bold claim but it has shocking twist
 Jay-Z provides complete picture after Kanye West says 'he always wins'

In 2014, Kanye West made a comment about his once-close music collaborator, Jay-Z. Comparing each other's careers, he offered a contrasting picture.

“He’s the poster child of winning… I was the poster child of fighting and winning. But you always saw the fight. And with Jay, you always saw the win," Ye at the time said.

Now, over a decade later, Jay-Z is finally addressing the Donda hitmaker's bold claim, stating his story is not full of outstanding wins.

Instead, the reality is a bit more nuanced.

Jay-Z finally responds to Kanye West bold claim but it has shocking twist

Telling GQ Magazine, he gave examples of his tracks You Must Love Me, Regrets, and Soon You’ll Understand.

“I’ve shown the entire picture," Jay-Z explains, referring to above tracks, which he explains give an insight into her pain and the hard lessons he endured.

Amidst this, the Grammy winner seemingly adds a twist that acknowledging his victories sometimes is so massive that attention is diverted from him.

“The wins are so big… people forget the losses,” he says, adding an all-confidence comment. “I do say, 'I will not lose.’”

West and Jay-Z's long collaboration was a classic example of pop culture that redefined rap music.