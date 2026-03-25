Jay-Z finally responds to Kanye West bold claim but it has shocking twist
Jay-Z is addressing a remark by Kanye West, which he made over a decade ago
In 2014, Kanye West made a comment about his once-close music collaborator, Jay-Z. Comparing each other's careers, he offered a contrasting picture.
“He’s the poster child of winning… I was the poster child of fighting and winning. But you always saw the fight. And with Jay, you always saw the win," Ye at the time said.
Now, over a decade later, Jay-Z is finally addressing the Donda hitmaker's bold claim, stating his story is not full of outstanding wins.
Instead, the reality is a bit more nuanced.
Telling GQ Magazine, he gave examples of his tracks You Must Love Me, Regrets, and Soon You’ll Understand.
“I’ve shown the entire picture," Jay-Z explains, referring to above tracks, which he explains give an insight into her pain and the hard lessons he endured.
Amidst this, the Grammy winner seemingly adds a twist that acknowledging his victories sometimes is so massive that attention is diverted from him.
“The wins are so big… people forget the losses,” he says, adding an all-confidence comment. “I do say, 'I will not lose.’”
West and Jay-Z's long collaboration was a classic example of pop culture that redefined rap music.
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