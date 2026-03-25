Niall Horan reveals concerning physical health problem: 'I was just ruined'

Niall Horan just got vocal about a major worry.

The 32-year-old former One Direction member believes he would have to get hip replacement in the future,

Niall, who had reconstructive surgery on his knee in 2014 - admitted the joints are already "going" and he fears they are only going to get worse as he ages.

Speaking on The Zach Sang Show, he said: “My knees are f****ed. The hips are going now too.”

Niall continued, “I think I was just genetically f***ed from the day I was born. My dad is 66 this year. He’s just had a knee replacement.”

“He’s had a hip done 18 months ago. He’s getting another hip done now,” the singer revealed.

When he was reminded that his father is more than twice his age, he replied: “I know, but it was clearly in there.”

“My uncle had two knees done. Like, it’s a thing. I think I was just ruined from the day I was born.”

He also spoke of his latest album, Dinner Party, for which, his girlfriend, Amelia Woolley was a "muse" for many of the songs.

Niall admitted: “She did a lot of crying.”

The Slow Hands singer is also trying to track down a fan to give them a writing credit after his song Flowers stemmed from something one of them commented online.

He explained: “It came from a tweet. I’d posted something and one of the fans had written underneath it, ‘Your eyes could grow flowers.’”

“I just thought that was a really cool concept, straight from a fan. I need to find that person because I need to give them their writing credit,” Niall Horan insisted as the conversation concluded.