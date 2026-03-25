Brooklyn Beckham leaves adorable 'beauty rest' note for Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham is expressing his love for his wife, Nicola Peltz, in a sweet gesture.

On Tuesday, March 24, the 31-year-old actress posted a picture of a gushing note her husband left for her.

In the candid post, Nicola uploaded on her Instagram Stories, Brooklyn told his wife to 'get her beauty rest' while he got to do his morning chores.

In the picture, a pink note pasted apparently on a mug written with a black ink pen reads, "I didn't want to wake you but I fed the dogs gave them meds. I'll be back from the gym soon, get your beauty rest."

He added, "I love you so so so much love Brooklyn xxxxxxx."

This came after the reports that the pair is in talks with Hulu for a tell-all documentary in which they will share insights into Brooklyn's cooking career, and Beckham family rift with the pair.

A source told the Sun, "They'd be instantly propelled firmly into the big leagues and in direct competition with Netflix, which, of course, has its own Beckham ties having run authored documentaries by both of his parents.

"Brooklyn and Nicola have been offered big money interviews before but turned them all down. When they do decide to speak, it will be on their own terms."

The tattler added, "They also want to make it clear they are not being controlled by the Peltz family and that they make their own decisions."