Is Emma Slater leaving 'Dancing with the Stars' show?

Emma Slater has finally addressed rumors that she is leaving Dancing with the Stars.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Three Questions with Andy Richter podcast, the 37-year-old pro dancer discussed her thoughts on when she might retire from DWTS.

“How long do you think you have left in Dancing With The Stars?” Andy asked Emma. “Because dance is a cruel business, in ageism terms”

“Totally, and for women too! I want to go through it as long as I can go for,” replied the professional dancer. “I have had the most incredible career. "

"Actually, someone came up to me last week and was like, ‘Are the rumors true??’ and I was like what rumor?? They said ‘Are you retiring this year?’ and I could see how a rumor like that would be starting, because they’re looking at me like she’s the old girl," she added, as per Just Jared.

Emma also said she wants to stay on the dancing show “as long as possible.”

“As soon as I feel like I’m going to be chocked out I’ll pull the ageism thing – ‘this is what hollywood does to women as they age!!’” stated Emma.

Additionally, the British choreographer clarified that she aims to leave DWTS on her own terms.

“I would like it to be on my decision, I think. But I’ve decided that I’m going to expect to be there, and if and when they say I’m not invited anymore, I’ll conquer that when it happens,” the dancer shared.

“I guess in my mind, you put limitations on yourself saying well, how many years do I have? I’m just gonna keep going. And then try to take out that restriction on myself until I don’t have the use of what they’re looking for, and then I’ll try to stick around in some other form. The brand is doing so well, and I like to produce. So maybe I’ll be like make me a producer or something," added Emma.

For those unversed, Emma joined DWTS in season 14 and earned a promotion to pro by season 17.