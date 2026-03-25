Drew Barrymore reveals why she had to 'be honest' about menopause struggles

Drew Barrymore is shedding light on her struggles with menopause symptoms.

During a recent episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show,' the 51-year-old actress and host shared that she is dealing with bloating and hormonal changes as her menopause symptoms have begun to appear.

“I can’t even start today without being honest because I can’t fake anything,” she said on the show. “I am so bloated that I feel like some carp that got brought up to the beach and I’m just that dead fish.”

When Barrymore's cohost Ross Matthews inquired why she was puffed up, the actress revealed she got her period after an 11-month break.

“I was about to hit my one-year mark for my period and get right into menopause where I belong… I got it,” Barrymore spilled. “I got it. I’m at 11 months. So I go back down to zero.”

Barrymore went on to say, “And ugh, I feel unattractive and I’m so hormonal and nothing makes sense and I’m irritable and I’m bloated and I am emotionally unstable. How are you?”

“Anyway,” Barrymore joked. “I feel a lot better because now at least you know where I’m at. And I always feel better after being here.”