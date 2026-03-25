Sarah Michelle Gellar dishes on her only regret after Shannen Doherty's death
Sarah Michelle Gellar recalled 'crazy adventures' with Shannen Doherty
Sarah Michelle Gellar has nothing but sweet memories with late pal Shanen Doherty.
The late actress, who passed away almost two and a half years, and Gellar met in their 20s as both were starring in different hit TV series.
Gellar said they "enjoyed the f*** out of each other, and spilled about their bond to People.
Gellar confessed she had no regrets, noting, "I made sure that I would never have any regrets with Shannen, and I think we did a really good job of it. I don't think we have any [regrets]."
As Doherty passed away back in July 2024, after her breast cancer diagnosis, "one thing" Gellar revealed she and Doherty did not get to take “a big world trip to Italy."
Gellar shared Doherty "got to go, which is all that matters, I couldn't go at the time."
"But," Gellar continued, "We didn't waste the time we had.
"And if she said, 'Hey, I have an idea for a crazy adventure.' I'd be like, 'Okay, let's go do it.'"
Looking at the loss of her dear friend, Gellar said, "Look, everybody loses people in life, and a lot of times it's not fair."
After Doherty's passing, Gellar shared she now approaches things differently, Gellar added, "Yes, mine's maybe been on a bigger scale because you've all borne witness to it. And you learn those things — you learn that time is fleeting, you learn to take advantage of the time you have. Especially because the world moves so quickly now. We can stop and miss those moments."
-
Alexandra Grant reveals what pushed her to deny Keanu Reeves wedding speculations
-
Angelina Jolie's uncle, songwriter Chip Taylor, passes away at 86
-
Daniel Radcliffe says fatherhood pushed him to make life-changing decision
-
Khloe Kardashian claims she was ‘spread on thin ice’ due to ex husband Lamar Odom
-
Travis Kelce adorably reacts to Taylor Swift's photo before Chiefs deal
-
Miley Cyrus gets candid about Hannah Montana era impact on her family
-
Britney Spears’ arrest sparks terror among her family: Insider gets honest about family woes
-
Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on real origins of show 'Khloe & Lamar'