Sarah Michelle Gellar dishes on her only regret after Shannen Doherty's death

Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals her only regret about Shannen Doherty

Sarah Michelle Gellar has nothing but sweet memories with late pal Shanen Doherty.

The late actress, who passed away almost two and a half years, and Gellar met in their 20s as both were starring in different hit TV series.

Gellar said they "enjoyed the f*** out of each other, and spilled about their bond to People.

Gellar confessed she had no regrets, noting, "I made sure that I would never have any regrets with Shannen, and I think we did a really good job of it. I don't think we have any [regrets]."

As Doherty passed away back in July 2024, after her breast cancer diagnosis, "one thing" Gellar revealed she and Doherty did not get to take “a big world trip to Italy."

Gellar shared Doherty "got to go, which is all that matters, I couldn't go at the time."

"But," Gellar continued, "We didn't waste the time we had.

"And if she said, 'Hey, I have an idea for a crazy adventure.' I'd be like, 'Okay, let's go do it.'"

Looking at the loss of her dear friend, Gellar said, "Look, everybody loses people in life, and a lot of times it's not fair."

After Doherty's passing, Gellar shared she now approaches things differently, Gellar added, "Yes, mine's maybe been on a bigger scale because you've all borne witness to it. And you learn those things — you learn that time is fleeting, you learn to take advantage of the time you have. Especially because the world moves so quickly now. We can stop and miss those moments."