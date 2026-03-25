Why JoJo Siwa says meeting Chris Hughes felt like 'serendipity'?

JoJo Siwa says meeting Chris Hughes felt like 'serendipity'

Jojo Siwa and Chris Hughes are still going strong.

The media personality, who confirmed her romance with Chris back in June, shared insights into their love life.

On March 23, at the red carpet at the premiere of the 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special,' the 22-year-old singer opened up about her upcoming single 'Serendipity' and revealed Chris's role in the new song.

"The inspiration behind that is my very sweet love, Christopher," Jojo shared.

Gushing over her and Chris's bond, Siwa said, "Well, our lives connecting and meeting are like serendipity. It's my favorite word, so I had to write a song about it."

The outlet inquired about the key to their strong bond, to which Siwa replied that it is all about knowing when it's "right."

She explained, "I think that when it's meant to be, it is, and when it's meant to be, it'll be right."

Siwa's new single, 'Serendipity,' is all set to release on April 7. Her last music was I'm Still Dancin.

For those unversed, Siwa and Chris first met on the Celebrity Big Brother UK set, and their bond became strong after the show ended.

The Dance Mom alum confirmed they are dating back in June 2025.