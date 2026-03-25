Miley Cyrus unveils actual thoughts about ‘Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special’

Miley Cyrus, who garnered fame as a Disney child by starring as the titular character of one of the most popular shows, Hannah Montana, from 2006 to 2011, and now the singer will return on March 27, 2026, to mark its 20th anniversary.

Now, 33 years old, with three Grammy awards to her name, the musician shared she was delighted to return as the adored character.

Speaking to Extra, Miley shared: "It's pure joy, excitement, and celebration. This special really is a gift not only to the fans, but for myself as well. It's really an honour to celebrate this evolution."

Miley actually played a pivotal role in convincing Disney to make the special, however she remained tight-lipped about the fact if there would be a Hannah Montana reboot. "We'll see what happens in the future,” she replied.

The show basically revolves around “Miley Stewart, an average teenage girl, who lives a double life as a famous pop singer named Hannah Montana and constantly tries to conceal her true identity from the public,” as per IMDb.

Earlier this month, the Flowers hitmaker revealed that she willed the Hannah Montana anniversary special "into existence."

Surprisingly, Miley had already started discussing the prospect of making an anniversary special before Disney even approached her about the idea.

The musician, who has had a hit career in music after taking a break from acting, told Variety: "I learned this terrible habit — but I actually think it was good advice — from Dolly [Parton]. She told me that if you want something to happen, promote it before it exists. Then no one can say no. So, I just started promoting a Hannah Montana 20th-anniversary special that literally did not exist.”

"I think even Disney sometimes forgets the connection between me and Hannah,” she joked, adding, "It’s not just a TV show. I see daily how important Hannah is to people. When I travel, people bring me ‘Hannah’ merch. They ask, ‘Are you ever going to do another season?’"

Miley Cyrus took the initiative and started sending fan reaction regarding Hannah Montana to Disney.

Charlie Andrews, a Disney executive who helps to foster new fandoms for old Disney Channel shows, explained: "She (Miley Cyrus) willed it into existence. The thing she was adamant about is that this is for the fans. That has gone into literally every decision she has made."