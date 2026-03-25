Love Island All Stars: Samie Elishi founds new love with Tyrique Hyde after split from Ciaran Davies

Samie Elishi is reportedly seeing fellow Islander Tyrique Hyde after calling it quits with Love Island All Stars winner Ciaran Davies.

The development comes just weeks after Samie and Ciaran won Love Island All Stars, with reports suggesting their relationship ended shortly after leaving the show.

Sources claim the exes struggled to maintain communication once they returned to their routines, and the relationship “fizzled out” as a result.

"Samie is really disappointed it didn’t work out, but Ciaran always knew she was a busy girl, he even made jokes about getting lots of Toblerones after each brand trip. Lots of couples survive busy diaries, it just needs both parties to communicate and stay connected that way, which is something that was lacking. She just wasn’t hearing from him," one friend said of the exes.

Samie has since been spotted spending time with Tyrique, and most recently at a football match. Reports say the two have gone on several dates and are getting to know each other, though they are said to be taking things slowly.

“Samie and Tyrique are spending time together. They’re taking it slowly, but Tyrique is mad about her. They’ve seen each other a few times over the last few days,” a source said of the rumoured love birds.

Tyrique had previously made public comments about Samie, which gained attention during her split. However, sources say his remarks were not a factor in her breakup with Ciaran and that he had expressed interest in her for some time.

“Tyrique is always mentioning Samie – before, during and after All Stars – so it’s got nothing to do with why her and Ciaran split,” an insider shared.