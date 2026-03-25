Paris Hilton 'icon' performance lines up Brighton pride celebration

Paris Hilton has joined a high-profile line-up at this year's Brighton Pride in the UK, where she is expected to participate as an “icon” performer.

She will take to the stage on Sunday at Pride in the Park, where music and entertainment segments will be performed throughout the weekend. Last month, it was announced that Diana Ross and Raye will be headlining the event.

While Diana Ross has been announced as Sunday's headliner, Raye will be headlining on Saturday, besides other performances from Jessie J and Self Esteem. RuPaul will also appear as the day’s “icon”, delivering a DJ set.

Brighton Pride organisers have said more acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Last year’s event saw performances from Sugababes and Mariah Carey, and featured other major acts.

This year's celebration will also mark the 35th anniversary, as Brighton’s first Pride celebration took place in 1973.

As for Hilton, the hotel heiress made a name in the music industry in the mid-2000s with tracks including Stars Are Blind, before returning to the studio in 2024 with her second album, Infinite Icon.

The project moved to electronic music, paving the way for her DJ work. She's now known for her high-energy DJ sets at events like Tomorrowland and Stagecoach.