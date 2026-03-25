'Mrs. Claus' star Marcia Ann Burrs passes away after decades on screen
Marcia Ann Burrs built an impressive career spanning more than five decades
Marcia Ann Burrs, best known for playing Mrs. Claus in Hallmark holiday films, has passed away at the age of 85.
The beloved character actress' family confirmed her death on March 22. Ann Burrs was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of her death.
She was described as "a much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, and lifelong performer, she lived with heart, humor, creativity, and an unapologetic toughness that brought authenticity to every role she played on screen and in life."
Marcia Ann Burrs became a familiar face to audience through her roles in festive films such as Single Santa Seeks Mrs. Claus and Meet the Santas.
Beyond her Christmas films, she also built an impressive career spanning more than five decades. Ann Burrs appeared in tv series, including Young Sheldon, Mad Men, Monk and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
The actress began her journey in the performing arts on stage before moving to television and films.
Marcia Ann Burrs is now survived by her children, grandchildren and extended family, who described her greatest role as being a mother.
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