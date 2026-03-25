Sofia Richie Grainge welcomes new family member

Sofia Richie Grainge and Elliot Grainge are now a family of four.

The 27-year-old model took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, March 25, to announce the exciting news that she has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Elliot Grainge, their second baby together.

Sofia posted an adorable picture of her new born laying on the lap of the model's daughter, Eloise.

The baby boy was wearing a blue onesie while Eloise was sporting jeans, shorts, and a pink bib.

Though Sofia did not reveal his baby boy's face but revealed his name in the caption, which read, "Henry Cecil Grainge 03/18/26."

The mom of two expressed her love for babies by adding in the caption, "Loves of my life."

Sofie welcomed her daughter, Eloise, back in May 2024 and announced their second pregnancy news back in October, with a mirror selfie showing off her growing baby bump.

"On my way to launch these babies," she added at the time.

On Eloise's first birthday, Sophie gushed over her "little girl," calling her "the most amazing, beautiful milestone."

“She has given me purpose, and I am nothing without her. Elliot and I couldn’t love anything in this life more. I don’t know what I did to deserve my little buggie, but all I know is my heaven is right here on earth with her so beyond blessed," Sophie gushed back in May 2025.