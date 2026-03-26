Dua lipa 'snubs' Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has been mocked over a video which allegedly shows her being ignored by British singer Dua Lipa at a Bvlgari event.

Some social media users said Dua Lipa ignored Chopra because of her perceived political views.

The exact timing of the clip could not be independently verified, though it appears to be from a recent Bvlgari promotional event.

Chopra recently attended the 98th Academy Awards where she presented an award alongside Javier Bardem.

During their appearance, Bardem voiced support for Palestine, saying “No to war and Free Palestine,” drawing applause from the audience.

Chopra, standing beside him, was seen nodding and smiling briefly as he spoke, before the pair continued with the presentation.

The moment later circulated online, prompting mixed reactions, though there has been no official comment from Chopra addressing the incident.



