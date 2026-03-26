Why Roberts Pattinson says couples 'ruin' their big day amid Suki Waterhouse wedding rumors?

Robert Pattinson is dishing on his views on marriage.

During a recent interview with Brut at the premiere of their upcoming marriage film 'The Drama' in Paris, France, on Tuesday, the 'Batman' actor advised newly married couples or soon to be married pair to let go of their worries and just relax.

"Don't make such a big deal about it, don't get so stressed,"

"Everyone always gets so stressed about their weddings that they ruin it for themselves by the time it actually happens. So like, I don't know, just be more low-key about it and you'll be alright," Pattinson explained.

Elsewhere in the conversation, when asked about a perfect song for a couple's first wedding dance, he shared, "I like 'Endless Love' by Lionel Richie."

Pattinson's wedding comment just came days after his and fiancée Suki Waterhouse ignited speculation of marriage.

In a recent interview with Extra for the promotion of his and Zendaya's new project, the outlet asked the costar if they had kept any of their biggest secrets.

Zendaya, whose wedding rumors with Tom Holland have also been circulating, responded by saying, "nothing that comes to mind," and Pattinson added that his secret is "the same" as Zendaya's.