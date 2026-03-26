Will Taylor Frankie Paul still get her 'Bachelorette' salary?

Will Taylor Frankie Paul still get her 'Bachelorette’s alary?

Taylor Frankie Paul will reportedly receive her full salary for her season of 'The Bachelorette' even though the series got axed.

According to a recent report by TMZ, a source close to the matter claimed Taylor's contract guaranteed payment for the work she had already completed.

Taylor had finished filming the entire season and was also present in most of the promotional tour before the show was removed from the schedule.

However, the exact salary of Taylor was not yet revealed, though insiders claimed it falls in the low-to-mid six figures.

And the payment will reportedly be covered by Warner Bros. Discovery, which produces the series.

It is pertinent to mention that The 'Bachelorette' season 22 was pulled by The Walt Disney Company just days before its premiere was scheduled.

The decision came after a past video of Taylor linked to her 2023 domestic violence got leaked. In the clip, Taylor was attacking her ex, Dakota Mortensen, with chairs.

A Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson released a statement that reads, "In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family."

The video was first published by TMZ.