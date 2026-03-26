Did Graham Norton really sign NDAs for Taylor Swift’s wedding?

Graham Norton has not signed any non-disclosure agreements for the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as he clarified his earlier joke.

After several media outlets took Norton's remark too seriously, the talk show host cleared the air by explaining that his comment about signing “so many” NDAs for the couple’s wedding was meant as a joke.

“I said that as a joke on the podcast, I said, ‘Oh I’ve signed all these NDAs,’” Nortan said during an event at Advertising Week Europe on March 25 about his comment he made on his Wanging On podcast, via The Independent.

“And then it started getting reported as a serious thing in America. I didn’t say cut that out because I thought it was so obviously a joke.”

He also mentioned that he did not sign any non-disclosure agreement with Taylor and Travis for their wedding.

“No,” Norton emphasized when asked if he had been required to sign an NDA.

This came months after Taylor publicly invited Norton to her wedding when she appeared on 'The Graham Norton Show' in October 2025.

When Norton asked if the nuptials of the 'Opalite' hitmaker and the NFL star would occur in 2026, to which Taylor replied, “Oh, you’ll know, I just mean, I was going to invite you to it.”

During the show, Taylor also revealed she will begin preparing for her wedding after the release of her latest album ‘The Life of a Showgirl.’

“I’m so excited about it," she revealed, "It’s going to be fun to plan, because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount of people and people are on the bubble—and you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them to see if they should be there.”