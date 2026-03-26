Did Graham Norton really sign NDAs for Taylor Swift’s wedding?
Graham Norton reacted after NDA joke about Taylor Swift wedding spreads
Graham Norton has not signed any non-disclosure agreements for the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as he clarified his earlier joke.
After several media outlets took Norton's remark too seriously, the talk show host cleared the air by explaining that his comment about signing “so many” NDAs for the couple’s wedding was meant as a joke.
“I said that as a joke on the podcast, I said, ‘Oh I’ve signed all these NDAs,’” Nortan said during an event at Advertising Week Europe on March 25 about his comment he made on his Wanging On podcast, via The Independent.
“And then it started getting reported as a serious thing in America. I didn’t say cut that out because I thought it was so obviously a joke.”
He also mentioned that he did not sign any non-disclosure agreement with Taylor and Travis for their wedding.
“No,” Norton emphasized when asked if he had been required to sign an NDA.
This came months after Taylor publicly invited Norton to her wedding when she appeared on 'The Graham Norton Show' in October 2025.
When Norton asked if the nuptials of the 'Opalite' hitmaker and the NFL star would occur in 2026, to which Taylor replied, “Oh, you’ll know, I just mean, I was going to invite you to it.”
During the show, Taylor also revealed she will begin preparing for her wedding after the release of her latest album ‘The Life of a Showgirl.’
“I’m so excited about it," she revealed, "It’s going to be fun to plan, because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount of people and people are on the bubble—and you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them to see if they should be there.”
-
Anne Hathaway opens up about 'defeated' feeling as working mom
-
What really happened before Nicholas Brendon was found dead at home?
-
Dua lipa 'snubs' Priyanka Chopra
-
Will Taylor Frankie Paul still get her 'Bachelorette' salary?
-
'Harry Potter' returns: First glimpse of HBO's new series
-
Ryan Gosling credits his kids for key detail in new role
-
Why Roberts Pattinson says couples 'ruin' their big day amid Suki Waterhouse wedding rumors?
-
Sofia Richie Grainge welcomes new family member
-
Olivia Munn gets honest about motherhood and parenting an 18-month old: ‘She will get mad at me’
-
Adrian Grenier shares honest take on Nate's behaviour in 'The Devil Wears Prada'
-
Rihanna’s shooter gets charged after firing into home occupied by A$AP Rocky & her kids
-
Britney Spears' sparks concern over 'dangerous crowd'