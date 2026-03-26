Anne Hathaway opens up about ‘defeated’ feeling as working mom

Anne Hathaway knows balance in career and personal life is nearly impossible as a mom of two.

The 'Devil Wears Prada 2' star recently sat with Harper's Bazaar and opened up about balancing motherhood and her acting career, noting that she feels "very defeated" in that arena.

The 43-year-old actress, who is the mom of two sons, Jack and Jonathan, told the publisher that before becoming a mother, her focus was "uncompromising and uninterrupted," but after kids, things go a little up and down.

"Before, there was this focus that was really uncompromising and uninterrupted,” she shared.

Hathaway went on to saym “And I just can’t tell you anymore what life is like without kids, but kids interrupt you all the time.”

She further noted, "My friends and I talk about it a lot, and we actually feel very defeated by the concept of balance.

“If the weight shifts in one direction, you then have to bounce it up on the other side, and we find that it winds us up as opposed to making us steady.”

So instead of balancing, Hathaway shared, she and her pals have adotpted to the concept of forgiving.

“We’re like, ‘We seek to harmonize our life,’ ” she added.