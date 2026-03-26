What really happened before Nicholas Brendon was found dead at home?
Nicholas Brendon passed away in his sleep at 54
'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star Nicholas Brendon was discovered dead at his home after a friend saw him “positioned as if asleep."
Brendon, who was best known for his joke-cracking character Xander Harris in the 1997 cult classic, passed away on Friday in his "sleep." He was 54.
Putnam County Coroner Todd Zeiner told TMZ he was notified about a deceased individual on Monday and when he arrived at the scene, he found “an adult male positioned as if asleep” who had already been pronounced dead.
The local authorities revealed that Brendon lived alone but his longtime pal was staying overnight the night before his death. The police said the death occurred just a few moments before he was found dead. But the exact time is still not clear.
Family members revealed to the official that Brendon was suffering from cardiac diseases, and suffered a heart attack in 2023 and was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect.
The coroner reported, "There were no signs of foul play, and nothing at the scene indicated the death was anything other than natural.”
However, an autopsy and toxicology test are yet to be revealed.
Brendon's family announced his demise via Facebook on the actor's official page.
The statement read, “We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes.
"Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years, Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was."
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