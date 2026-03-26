Chelsea Handler explains why she dates younger men

Chelsea Handler has shared more details about her new boyfriend weeks after debuting their relationship on social media.

The stand-up comedian recently appeared on The View show, where she revealed why she started dating younger men at 50.

During a conversation with Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts, Chelsea said she "heard you guys were talking about me the other day."

“You said I hard-launched a relationship. I felt like that was a soft launch. I was throwing photos of my current lover into my Instagram carousel,” she added, before Abby Huntsman called her new beau “cute.”

“Thank you, I try to only date cute me,” responded the actress. “But I was throwing photos of him into my carousel. I wasn’t putting him front and center. I wasn’t proclaiming I was in love or this was my boyfriend.”

“He's 37 years old,” added the TV personality. “I've always dated older guys, but then I turned 50, I'm like, 'I think I'm going to go back the other way.'”

For those unversed, Chelsea debuted her new man in a series of photos shared on her Instagram handle.

The posts contained pictures of the two visiting Istanbul, Turkey.