Chelsea Handler explains why she dates younger men
Chelsea Handler shares more details about her new boyfriend
Chelsea Handler has shared more details about her new boyfriend weeks after debuting their relationship on social media.
The stand-up comedian recently appeared on The View show, where she revealed why she started dating younger men at 50.
During a conversation with Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts, Chelsea said she "heard you guys were talking about me the other day."
“You said I hard-launched a relationship. I felt like that was a soft launch. I was throwing photos of my current lover into my Instagram carousel,” she added, before Abby Huntsman called her new beau “cute.”
“Thank you, I try to only date cute me,” responded the actress. “But I was throwing photos of him into my carousel. I wasn’t putting him front and center. I wasn’t proclaiming I was in love or this was my boyfriend.”
“He's 37 years old,” added the TV personality. “I've always dated older guys, but then I turned 50, I'm like, 'I think I'm going to go back the other way.'”
For those unversed, Chelsea debuted her new man in a series of photos shared on her Instagram handle.
The posts contained pictures of the two visiting Istanbul, Turkey.
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