Lamar Odom reflects on 'awkward' reunion with ex Khloé Kardashian: 'I was under attack'

Lamar Odom has made a shocking confession about his recent onscreen reunion with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian on season 6 of The Kardashians.

“To me, it really didn’t go well. I felt like I was under attack,” the former NBA star told Page Six while promoting his forthcoming documentary, Untold: The Death and Life of Lamar Odom.

“But, I can’t invalidate her pain and what I put it her through. She was there when I couldn’t hold my bowels,” he added, referring his near-fatal overdose in 2015.

Lamar further said, “She always tried to do her best, when it came to taking care of me. I know it could be a lot, especially when I was recovering from the incident.”

In the February 2025 episode of the reality show, Khole wanted to get “closure” with her ex-partner as she turned 40.

“He’s visibly uncomfortable, he’s nervous, he’s sweating,” the Good America co-founder told at the time.

Both Lamar and Khloe appear in his new Netflix documentary to recall what happened to him over a decade ago.

The new doc covers the former NBA legend's childhood, his basketball career, and his marriage to Khloe.

For those unversed, the Untold: The Death and Life of Lamar Odom documentary will be released on a streaming platform on March 31.