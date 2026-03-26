Lamar Odom reflects on 'awkward' reunion with ex Khloé Kardashian: 'I was under attack'
NBA legend says his onscreen reunion with ex Khloe Kardashian 'didn’t go well'
Lamar Odom has made a shocking confession about his recent onscreen reunion with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian on season 6 of The Kardashians.
“To me, it really didn’t go well. I felt like I was under attack,” the former NBA star told Page Six while promoting his forthcoming documentary, Untold: The Death and Life of Lamar Odom.
“But, I can’t invalidate her pain and what I put it her through. She was there when I couldn’t hold my bowels,” he added, referring his near-fatal overdose in 2015.
Lamar further said, “She always tried to do her best, when it came to taking care of me. I know it could be a lot, especially when I was recovering from the incident.”
In the February 2025 episode of the reality show, Khole wanted to get “closure” with her ex-partner as she turned 40.
“He’s visibly uncomfortable, he’s nervous, he’s sweating,” the Good America co-founder told at the time.
Both Lamar and Khloe appear in his new Netflix documentary to recall what happened to him over a decade ago.
The new doc covers the former NBA legend's childhood, his basketball career, and his marriage to Khloe.
For those unversed, the Untold: The Death and Life of Lamar Odom documentary will be released on a streaming platform on March 31.
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