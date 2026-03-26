Bruce Willis' mom Marlene makes another family amid son's battle with dementia

Marlene Willis, the mother of Bruce Willis, does not trade her Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays for anything, as these days are for a special hobby.

According to NBC Los Angeles, after spending 22 years patrolling alongside the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the 90-year-old Marlene, known as Mrs. Willis to those working at the West Los Angeles station, is now getting due recognition.

The outlet revealed that she spends her Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays adding notes to police reports and checking grammar.

While conversing with the outlet, the Pulp Fiction actor’s mother was asked why she spends most of her time with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Showing unwavering dedication, Marlene replied, "I want to help so much, so much. You have no idea. You cannot imagine how much I want to help."

Even though Marlene has a close bond with her family, she has made another family within the LAPD. "This is my family. I mean that 100%."

Cpt. Rich Gabaldon, the West LA station's commanding officer, also chatted with the outlet and called Mrs. Willis “an icon,” noting that she “is a very integral part of West Los Angeles and the LAPD.”

Other officers stated that her “presence alone” could bring a smile to their faces on hard days.

"I think she means the very best of people that are individuals who believe in the work that our men and women do," said Michel Moore, former LAPD Chief.

It is pertinent to mention that Marlene Willis has received the volunteer of the year award from the Los Angeles Police Department.