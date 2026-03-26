Rihanna gives inside details into horrific home shooting

Rihanna has recalled the traumatic moment when she fled in terror as her Beverly Hills home was fired at with gunshots and even pierced through the walls of her residence.

Court documents obtained by the Daily Mail laid out the full horror of the attack which reveal that the pop superstar told police she was inside an Airstream 'Silver Bullet' trailer parked in the grounds of her Los Angeles mansion when she suddenly heard what sounded like "10 loud bangs on metal."

When Rihanna peeked outside she realised what she had heard were gunshots, and the trailer was in the line of fire.

The Diamond singer grabbed a sleeping A$AP Rocky, who is her partner and was also in the trailer, telling "him they were being shot at, and pushed both of them to the ground", the report states.

Rocky told police he awoke to Rihanna telling him, "They shooting at us."

According to the document, the Work hitmaker later told officers she had received death threats on social media in the past but there was no recent event that came to her mind that could be associated with the shooting.

Rocky also told police he had previously dealt with a female stalker and provided them with a photograph of the suspect.

The couple share three young children together who were in the house at that time with Rihanna's mother and staff members.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz is the woman accused of trying to kill Rihanna after allegedly firing a semiautomatic rifle at the musician's Beverly Crest mansion.

Ortiz, who is currently detained, faces multiple other charges, including 10 felony counts of assault with her firearm and three felony counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper.

Each count of assault is associated with a person Ortiz allegedly shot at, according to court documents.

The criminal complaint, obtained by the BBC, lists the victims as Robyn Fenty and Rakim Mayers, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's real names, their three children, Rihanna's mother Monica Fenty, and several others.

If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, however as of now, Ortiz has pleaded not guilty in her court appearance on March 25, 2026.