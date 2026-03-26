Rosalía cuts concert short over sudden illness, fans shocked

Rosalía abruptly ended her Milan concert due to severe food poisoning.

The Spanish pop superstar was performing at the Unipol Forum in Milan, Italy, on Wednesday when she announced she was too sick to continue.

“I tried to do this show from the very beginning even though I’ve been sick,” she said in a footage shared on social media, as per Just Jared.

The LA FAMA hitmaker, who is currently on her fourth international concert tour, further said, “I’ve had, like, really severe food poisoning and I tried to push through until the end, but I’m feeling extremely unwell. I’ve been throwing up backstage, and I really want to give the best show, and I’m basically on the floor trying my best. I can try to continue, but at some point I might have to stop."

“I’m extremely sick, and I’m really trying, I’ll push as much as I can, but if we have to stop, we might have to if I physically can’t continue. I’m in pain," she continued.

Ultimately, the 33-year-old singer ended the show, adding, “I’ve tried by all means to continue the show until the end, but I’m really unwell and I can’t do it.”

For those unversed, Rosalía kicked off her new world tour, the Lux Tour, on March 18.