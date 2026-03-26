Dana Carvey recalls doing 'SNL' creator Lorne Michaels' impersonation: 'My first reaction is terror'

Dana Carvey has finally opened up about his infamous celebrity impersonation of the Saturday Night Live creator, Lorne Michaels.

The latest episode of The Rundown, a companion web series to Saturday Night Live, featured Carvey, who reminisced about his impression of Michaels, his first celebrity impression, and how he developed it.

Standing in front of the show’s rundown board, he said, “When I look at this, my first reaction is terror, like I’m literally frightened.”

Calling to mind, the 70-year-old American comedian and actor added, “The way I learned to do Lorne Michaels, would be after the read-through on Wednesday, and we had a ton of sketches we just read, 50 of them.”

“And then, Lorne would try to put them on the rundown for the show, very frustrated. And he said, ‘Um, I still have no f**** first act,’” Carvey recalled.

This comes after 2016 when The Master of Disguise star shared the same story and opened up about rumours that he and Mike Myers had a fight after he took his impression of Michaels for Myers’ performance as his Austin Powers villain Dr. Evil. However, the conflict between them has now been resolved.

It is significant to mention that Carvey served as a main cast member on Saturday Night Live for seven seasons from 1986 to 1993 before his return to Studio 8H in 2024 to play President Joe Biden until Election Day.

Dana Carvey performed alongside Maya Rudolph as Vice President Kamala Harris, Jim Gaffigan as Tim Walz, and Andy Samberg as Doug Emhoff.