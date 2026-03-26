Shaquille O'Neal addresses claims he sent explicit DMs to Sabrina Carpenter

Shaquille O’Neal has finally addressed the viral rumor claiming he sent “horny” messages to Sabrina Carpenter.

During the latest episode of his Big Podcast, the NBA icon denied sliding into the Expresso singer's DMs and urged fans to stop spreading false reports.

“First of all, ladies, the diesel got way more game than that,” Shaquille said on Friday, reading aloud the fake flirty messages. “I’m just saying.”

The controversy began earlier this month, when screenshots of NSFW messages allegedly sent to the 26-year-old songstress circulated on social media.

“Damn, baby, I would keep your farts in a cologne bottle and spray it on me every day,” the professional player read aloud, quoting the alleged messages. "Just jokes, I’m Shaq. What’s your name, baby? And Sabrina says, ‘I know who you are. You’re way too famous to be sending messages like that.'"

Shaquille replied, “I can’t be horny and want some of that snow bunny kitty for no reason. You can’t handle big diesel anyway.”

The retired basketball star explained that a photoshopped image of himself was added to the seemingly AI-generated message.

Shaquille's show guest, Jim Jones, then added that social media is a “dangerous place.”

To which, the NBA star replied, “Social media is a great way for you to gain business and for you to market and promote your business."

“That’s what I use it for. Everyone has their own elaborate ways and schemes that they use social media platforms. I use it for music, I use it for my content [and] I use it for pretty much everything I have going on," he added.