Everything we know about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce honeymoon plans

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who got engaged on August 26, 2025, are reportedly tying the knot this June and details of their honeymoon have already been revealed.

The US Sun reported this week that the couple is preparing to jet off on a trip of a lifetime that could even give one of Taylor's world tours some competition.

According to the publication, the couple will first jet off to the Bahamas before heading to Europe for some quality time on the Italian coast and at Lake Como.

From there, it's off to Paris for “a few days” before romantic expeditions to the French Riviera and Croatia.

The couple's last European destination will be a private island in Greece before heading to Singapore and Australia.

There are also plans to head to Fiji before wrapping up the romantic trip in the Hawaiian Islands.

An insider spilled to the US Sun that Taylor has become “particularly enamoured” with Australia and is eager to explore more of the country with her soon-to-be husband.

Taylor and Travis would most definitely be well taken care of if they do decide to honeymoon in Australia.

Robert Irwin expressed his wish to put the newlyweds up, with the Wildlife Warrior recently offering up Australia Zoo for their nuptials.

Speaking with US ABC News in December, Robert said he believes the zoo would be the perfect place for Taylor and Travis to profess their love.

“You know what'd really, in my opinion, just absolutely make that wedding is if it was an Australian wedding,” Robert said in the clip.

“One of the things that we do that is the most popular is weddings at Australia Zoo. We have hosted many,” he further mentioned.

“We have this beautiful location overlooking the African savanna, where rhinos and giraffes are just frolicking out in the open in the wild, and you get married over that, and it's stunning,” Robert explained as he described Australian weddings.

Further revealing details into how Taylor and Travis have planned their honeymoon, a source spilled to the US Sun, “t’s a once in a lifetime experience where they can just be themselves, enjoy the time together before going back to work.”

“They are really looking forward to it,” they added.

The source added that the honeymoon had been in the planning stages for “weeks” and Travis and Taylor have informed family and friends that they will be very much “off the grid”.

“Unless there is an emergency, they want to limit outside contact to truly immerse themselves in this once-in-a-lifetime experience before Travis returns to the football field,” the source further revealed of the couple’s plans.

For anyone wondering about Taylor and Travis’ wedding plans, a source confirmed to Daily Mail that the two would be marrying this summer, preferably before the football season kicks off.

The plans are reported to be so tightly under wraps that even guests are currently unaware of the exact date and location.

“Everybody [loved ones, close friends] has been told to put the summer on hold and they will find out the details right before the wedding,” one insider said.

A second source confirmed the nuptials will definitely take place prior to football season and that Travis Kelce will be able to attend his full training camp schedule.