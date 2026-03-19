Zendaya reveals how ‘The Drama’ prompted her to binge watch ‘Twilight’

Zendaya just revealed that she watched all of the Twilight movies after she was cast alongside Robert Pattinson in The Drama.

The 29-year-old actress plays Robert's on-screen love interest in the new romantic black-comedy-drama film, and Zendaya has revealed that the project prompted her to watch the Twilight franchise for the first time.

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Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Zendaya shared: "I was like, ‘How have I never seen these movies before?’ But I felt like I had to, it’s like a cultural kind of phenomenon that I hadn’t been a part of yet.”

"I watched all of them in like a day. It was great, I enjoyed myself,” she added.

Additionally, Zendaya relished starring alongside Robert in the unconventional new romcom.

The actress reflected: "These characters are unique. They’re very unique people and the circumstance is quite unique and it reveals a lot about love, about what we’re willing to do for love, what we’re willing to accept, and how much you really know your partner."

Meanwhile, Robert has also complimented Zendaya’s work ethic and was impressed that his co-star watched the entire Twilight series in just two days.

The Hollywood star quipped: "It’s interesting, [she’s like] ‘Just got to see what he’s about'. She liked them apparently. She watched all five in two days, that’s impressive."

And when asked if he would want to share the screen with Zendaya again, he said: "It was so fun, I love working with her. I think she’s great and I’d do it again and again."