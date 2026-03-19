Netflix plans 'KPop Demon Hunters' global concert tour
Netflix is negotiating with concert promoters to stage a live show featuring performances of the songs from the film
Netflix is planning a "KPop Demon Hunters" world tour, as it looks to capitalize on its most popular movie, according to Reuters on Wednesday.
"KPop Demon Hunters" won the Oscar for best animated feature on Sunday, capping a record-breaking run after becoming Netflix's most-watched film ever on its 2025 debut. The movie's song, "Golden," took the Academy Award for best original song.
Netflix is negotiating with concert promoters to stage a live show featuring performances of the songs from the film, the source said.
Bloomberg News first reported the talks earlier on Wednesday.
The parties have discussed a tour that would visit dozens of major cities, featuring shows in arenas with a capacity of 10,000 to 20,000, according to the Bloomberg report.
The aim is to perform around the globe next year ahead of the sequel to the animated film.
Netflix has yet to choose a promoter but has already been offered tens of millions of dollars in upfront guarantees, the report said. A Netflix spokeswoman declined to comment.
Animated by Sony Pictures Animation, the original musical film follows K-pop girl trio Huntrix — Rumi, Mira and Zoey — as they balance their superstardom with secret lives as demon hunters.
Lead vocalists EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami propelled the movie's breakout anthem "Golden" to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.—Reuters
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