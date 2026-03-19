Netflix plans 'KPop Demon Hunters' global concert tour

Netflix is planning a "KPop Demon Hunters" world tour, ​as it looks to capitalize on its most popular ‌movie, according to Reuters on Wednesday.

"KPop Demon Hunters" won the Oscar for best animated feature on Sunday, capping a ​record-breaking run after becoming Netflix's most-watched film ever on ​its 2025 debut. The movie's song, "Golden," took the Academy ⁠Award for best original song.

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Netflix is negotiating with concert ​promoters to stage a live show featuring performances of the ​songs from the film, the source said.

Bloomberg News first reported the talks earlier on Wednesday.

The parties have discussed a tour that would visit ​dozens of major cities, featuring shows in arenas with a ​capacity of 10,000 to 20,000, according to the Bloomberg report.

The aim ‌is ⁠to perform around the globe next year ahead of the sequel to the animated film.

Netflix has yet to choose a promoter but has already been offered tens of millions of dollars ​in upfront ​guarantees, the report ⁠said. A Netflix spokeswoman declined to comment.

Animated by Sony Pictures Animation, the original musical film ​follows K-pop girl trio Huntrix — Rumi, Mira ​and Zoey — ⁠as they balance their superstardom with secret lives as demon hunters.

Lead vocalists EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami propelled ⁠the movie's ​breakout anthem "Golden" to No. 1 on ​the Billboard Hot 100.—Reuters



