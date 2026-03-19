Demi Moore makes shocking move towards Ashton Kutcher
Demi Moore 'lets go of the past' and shows quiet support to ex Ashton Kutcher
Demi Moore has reportedly putting the past behind her and showing support for ex-husband Ashton Kutcher.
Following 10 years of their divorce, insiders revealed that the actress has "shrugged off bitterness."
Insiders claim that Moore is rooting for Kutcher as he promotes his upcoming FX series The Beauty.
"She knows Ashton has had challenging years balancing work and family. She's cheering him on wholeheartedly – no old grudges, no bitterness. She genuinely wants him to shine," the source told Radar Online.
An insider added, "She believes in celebrating achievements, not dwelling on the past."
"She's proud of Ashton – professionally and personally – and that's what matters," they added.
Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher got divorced in 2013 after six years of marriage. The reason behind their split was reportedly due to infidelity, intense public scrutiny, and the breakdown of trust.
The American actress revealed in her memoir Inside Out that the reason of their split was due to Kutcher's cheating on their wedding anniversary and the inclusion of third parties in their relationship.
-
'Lord of the Rings' star Elijah Wood makes major revelation about book trilogy
-
Chuck Norris rushed to hospital just days after birthday celebration
-
Kim Kardashian vows to 'save' Britney Spears
-
'Bridgerton' star Ruth Gemmell makes 'shock' admission about intimate scene
-
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce baby buzz hits new high
-
Victoria Beckham’s ‘terrified’ and starting to look at everyone differently: ‘She’s absolutely frantic’
-
Gwyneth Paltrow faces explosive reaction over Oscars dress
-
Netflix plans 'KPop Demon Hunters' global concert tour