Demi Moore makes shocking move towards Ashton Kutcher

Demi Moore has reportedly putting the past behind her and showing support for ex-husband Ashton Kutcher.

Following 10 years of their divorce, insiders revealed that the actress has "shrugged off bitterness."

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Insiders claim that Moore is rooting for Kutcher as he promotes his upcoming FX series The Beauty.

"She knows Ashton has had challenging years balancing work and family. She's cheering him on wholeheartedly – no old grudges, no bitterness. She genuinely wants him to shine," the source told Radar Online.

An insider added, "She believes in celebrating achievements, not dwelling on the past."

"She's proud of Ashton – professionally and personally – and that's what matters," they added.

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher got divorced in 2013 after six years of marriage. The reason behind their split was reportedly due to infidelity, intense public scrutiny, and the breakdown of trust.

The American actress revealed in her memoir Inside Out that the reason of their split was due to Kutcher's cheating on their wedding anniversary and the inclusion of third parties in their relationship.