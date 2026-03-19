Photo: Sharon Stone faces intense backlash after returning to old ways of staying relevant

Sharon Stone has recently earned a label of hypocrite in the industry.

As per the latest report of RadarOnline.com, years after the actress claimed wrinkle-erasing Botox was no longer for her, she is being called out for getting work done on her face.

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Reportedly, Stone recently showed off her youthful looks, mainly comprising of smooth skin and full cheeks Stone, 67, while attending the premiere of The Bluff at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

Following this appearance, she has undergone a significant about-face regarding her stance on Botox and fillers.

Insiders commenting on her youthful looks also claimed that her transformation is too dramatic to go unnoticed.

An insider tipped, "It seems plainly obvious that Sharon has had work done. “

“There's not a single wrinkle on her face. She looks totally unrecognizable.”

It was also reported that by returning to cosmetic enhancements, she is undermining the very message of self acceptance she has mastered for years.

“And yet she's out there telling everyone that they need to grow old gracefully and be happy with the older version of themselves, which goes completely against what she's preaching," she concluded.