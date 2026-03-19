Everything to know about Joseph Duggar-Kendra's marital situation amid fans' calls for 'divorce' over charges

Everything to know about Joseph Duggar and Kendra's marital situation amid fans' calls for 'divorce'

Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra, have been withdrawn from social media since allegations were made in 2020 that Joseph sexually abused a 9-year-old girl. The couple has not shared updates on Instagram since November 2021.

However, fans are taking to the comments section of their earlier posts shared via the Duggar family’s Instagram account, @littleduggarfamily, calling on Kendra to "divorce" the father of three kids — Garrett David, Addison Renee, and Brooklyn Praise — after he was booked into the Washington County jail in Arkansas on March 18 at 3:59 PM local time.

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"I really, really hope that you're smarter than Anna. Get a restraining order on this monster to keep your innocent children away from him permanently. Divorce him," one person commented recently under the last post shared on November 17, 2021, while one social media user recalled alarming "patterns".

The 31-year-old former 19 Kids and Counting star was charged with two counts of child sexual abuse related to a 2020 incident in Panama City Beach, Florida. The case comes years after Joseph's brother, Josh Duggar, faced separate legal issues involving similar offences.

Joseph's case has now come to light after a forensic interview with the now-14-year-old victim. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office states the alleged abuse included inappropriate touching while the girl sat on Joseph's lap and couch, covered by a blanket.

Investigators said the victim’s father had also later confronted Joseph about the allegations, and he “allegedly admitted his actions to the father and Tontitown detectives.”

Concerned social media users have now taken to the comments sections of the Duggar family's posts with their reactions to the charges.