MGK surprises daughter with most expensive gift with serious warning

Machine Gun Kelly marked a special milestone in his daughter Casie’s life by gifting her the most expensive thing ever for her 16th birthday.

The 35-year-old artist, now known as mgk, celebrated the occasion in July with a surprise that left his daughter smiling from ear to ear.

Casie was presented with a sleek black Acura TLX decorated with a red bow. In a video shared by a fan page on X, the singer's daughter can be seen admiring the gift while her father shared one serious piece of advice, telling her, “Don’t drive like your dad.”

The Bad Things (feat Camila Cabello) hitmaker admitted that he was puzzled by her choice of vehicle, saying: "I don’t know why it’s her dream car, but it’s her dream car.”

According to Business Insider, the model ranges in price from 45,400 to 62,000 US dollars, a modest purchase for the performer, whose net worth is estimated at 25 million US dollars.

However, Casie still needs to pass her driving test before she can fully enjoy her new ride. In the video, mgk joked about their family’s driving history, saying, “It runs in the family, dude. We can’t get a license to save our lives.”

For the unversed, Machine Gun Kelly became a father for the second time earlier this year when he welcomed a baby girl named Saga Blade Fox-Baker with his former lover Megan Fox.