Miley Cyrus spills how father Billy Ray became on-screen dad on ‘Hannah Montana’

Miley Cyrus is touching upon how her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, bagged a role in Hannah Montana.

Speaking to Variety for their latest edition, the 33-year-old star said her father, who played Billy Ray Stewart on the show, was too nice at the time of auditions.

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"He goes out into the parking lot, grabs other dads, brings them into Disney and is like, ‘You should hire this guy! He’s a great actor!’ " Miley recalled.

"And my mom was behind him, squeezing his back, saying, ‘Shut up! We need you to get the role so we can all move out here!' "

“My dad always says, ‘When you knock ’em out, you don’t need a judge.’ We knocked ’em out,” she added.

"It was so obvious, after all the other dads, that you can’t fake the kind of connection that we have. The inside jokes, the nicknames, the handshakes, singing the songs together. It was a TKO."

“My parents didn’t need me to be famous to survive or to be stable,” she explained.

“What happens to a lot of these kids is their parents want it more than they do, or the kids become responsible for the entire income of the family. That was never my job. Every penny I ever made went into my bank account because my parents were good.”