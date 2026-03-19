Zendaya reveals her go-to wedding vibe amid Tom Holland marriage rumors

Zendaya and Tom Holland have not confirmed their wedding yet; however, the “Dune” star has revealed she is a helpful wedding guest.

In a recent chat with People, at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film The Drama, on Tuesday March, 17, the actress and singer talked about herself being a wedding guest.

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"I'm the kind of person that's like, ‘What do you need me to do?’ Do you know what I mean?" she told the outlet.

Zendaya, who is rumored to be secretly married to Tom, said, "It's like, ‘What's going on? Do you need me to get the thing? Where's your mom? Do you want me to grab something? Whatever you need me to do.'"

The 29-year-old actress further shared, elsewhere in the conversation, that to make a wedding succesful one needs "really good music."

"Dance is a universal language and people need music to set the vibe, to get the vibes going, get the party started," she explained.

And the song that Zendaya can't resist grooving to is Montell Jordan's "This Is How We Do It."

The Euphoria star added, "I always say that 'This Is How We Do It' always gets people going. As soon as everybody hears [it], everybody's up. It works every time."

This came after Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, claimed at the 2026 Actor Awards that the actress and Tom's wedding "already happened."