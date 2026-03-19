Doja Cat spills 'creative way' to dodge paparazzi

Doja Cat spilled her unusual way to handle paparazzi.

In a recent interview with Variety, the 30-year-old singer revealed she sometimes “purposefully" dresses "ugly” while running errands.

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The "Paint the Town Red” songstress expressed her desire to step out in public like normal people, and in order to do so, she dresses up "ugly" rather than telling paparazzi to “stop" or paying a shop to shut down.

“It makes me so upset,” Doja told the outlet for not being able to shop like regular people.

“Will I go up to somebody and be like, ‘Stop f****** filming me,’ and cuss them out? No, I’m not going to do that," she continued.

“I don’t want to do that I think I would rather do it in a creative way.”

Explaining her "creative ways," she noted, “Sometimes I try to look purposefully ugly.”

“I turn it into a game," Doja added.

This came after she opened up about her mental health struggles following her borderline personality disorder.

"I've learned from a very young age to pretend that I like stuff, to pretend that I'm happy, to pretend that I don't like stuff that I do, to appear like everything is okay," Doja Cat said in a video posted on her TikTok account in March. "I'll get it done. And it caught up with me, and I think it always does for people. I'm now struggling with BPD."

I've been in therapy for years now, and I am so relieved and so proud of myself. I've made it so far, and I still make mistakes," she added.