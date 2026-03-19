Lisa Kudrow reflects on love story with Michel Stern before 'Friends'

Lisa Kudrow feels she is the "luckiest" woman to marry husband Michel Stern.

The Friends star expressed her gratitude ver tieing to knot with her now husband of 30 years in the 80s before the debut of her hit sitcom.

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“I feel like the luckiest thing that happened to me was that I met and fell in love with the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with before Friends, right before,” she told The Hollywood Reporter of her three decades of marriage.

It is pertinent to mention that the pair tied the knot in 1995. Lisa and the advertising executive welcomed their son Julian in 1998.

The Emmy-winning actress previously opened up about her decision to marry Michel, telling Glamour in 2014, “When we decided to get married, we understood: We’re not promising to love each other forever… but we are promising to work on whatever problems come up.

“We’re committed to our marriage working.”

She further revealed the key to her marriage, noting, “I think people get in trouble when they assume they’re supposed to be one unit. … [Marriage] is like being on a team. Each teammate is different, but you have the same goal.”

Lisa previously opened up about how her pregnancy was scripted in the drama by showing her as a surrogate for her brother’s triplets.

She told People in 2018, “The six of us would do a huddle backstage and just say, ‘All right, have a good show, love you, love you, love you, love you and when I was pregnant, then they would say, ‘Have a great show, love you, love you — love you, little Julian!’ It was so sweet.”