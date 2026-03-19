Miley Cyrus reveals 'terrible' habit she learned from Dolly Parton

Miley Cyrus has revealed that advice from her grandmother, Dolly Parton played a key role in Hannah Montana comeback.

In an interview with Variety, Cyrus revealed that Parton encouraged her to adopt what she jokingly described as a "terrible habit."

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She told the outlet, "I learned this terrible habit — but I actually think it was good advice — from Dolly."

"She told me that if you want something to happen, promote it before it exists. Then no one can say no," Cyrus added.

Therefore, Cyrus began promoting "something special" for the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana even before anything was planned.

The singer added, "So I just started promoting a Hannah Montana 20th-anniversary special that literally did not exist."

She went on to explain that she feels "even Disney sometimes forgets the connection between me and Hannah."

"It’s not just a TV show. I see daily how important Hannah is to people. When I travel, people bring me ‘Hannah’ merch. They ask, ‘Are you ever going to do another season?’" Miley Cyrus added.

Miley Cyrus noticed fans' excitement for Hannah Montana celebration and told Disney, "I’m telling you, this would be huge."

It is pertinent to mention that Dolly Parton appeared on Miley Cyrus' Hannah Montana as her character's aunt, Aunt Dolly. Yet, it remains unclear if she'll appear in the 20th anniversary special.