Robert Pattinson surprising relationship hint about Suki Waterhouse grabs attention
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse had engaged quietly, as the pair prefer privacy in their personal lives
Robert Pattinson is hinting at a potentially surprising turn in his relationship status with Suki Waterhouse, suggesting he has secretly married her.
In an interview with Extra, the star, who is promoting his film A24's The Drama, was asked about his biggest secret.
"It's the same one that you have," he said, telling his co-star Zendaya while laughing.
This is not the first time Pattinson and Waterhouse have sparked marriage rumours.
In January 2025, Sharon Stone's remarks set off frenzied speculation on social media when she referred to the Twilight star as Waterhouse's "husband".
She made the comments during the American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City.
However, the power couple did not respond to Stone's remarks. The couple reportedly began dating in July 2018 and quietly got engaged in December 2023.
"They both want to be married. It’s important for them," a source told People at the time.
In 2024, the duo welcomed their first child, a daughter, whose name they have not revealed publicly.
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