Demi Lovato reveals why one aspect of wedding planning felt 'intimidating'

Demi Lovato shared how her past eating disorder triggered her during her wedding planning.

During the promotion of her new cookbook at the Demi Lovato In Conversation: "One Plate At A Time" event on Tuesday, March 17, the actress and singer opened up about how she felt "intimidated" while deciding her nuptials menu.

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While talking about her healing journey from an eating disorder, Lavato said, "I think it's reflective of where I'm at in my journey of recovery with disordered eating and my eating disorder.

"It's taken me a long time. My first time going into treatment for an eating disorder was when I was 18. And it's taken me a long time to get here, to get comfortable around food, to step into the kitchen."

She noted, "Sometimes it can be a long process for people. And I'm one of those people, but I'm so proud of the journey that I'm on and I'm excited. I'm excited to share that and to share these recipes that we've created."

The "Heart Attack" singer, who tied the knot with Jordan "Jutes" Lutes last year, planning food for her big day was "intimidating" but her now husband stepped in to support her.

"We were particular with what we had on the menu when we did a testing, so the caterer came to my house and cooked, I think it was 18 different foods," Lovato recalled

"And that was intimidating, but I got through it with the support of my loving husband and we ended up deciding on a few dishes and yeah, we were particular about what we had at the wedding. We wanted foods that we loved," she added.