Timothée Chalamet faces huge 'snub' from 'Dune 3' team at trailer launch

Timothée Chalamet does not receive an invitation to the 'Dune: Part Three' trailer launch?

Earlier, the Dune: Part Three trailer launch created many waves on social media. The film's leading cast was present at the event, except for Timothée Chalamet.



It is noticeable because the star plays an oversized role in the sci-fi franchise. But a new report claims to share the reason behind the actor's absence.

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Rob Shuter, known for reporting on Hollywood, in his Naughty But Nice Substack, alleges that Chalamet was not invited to the trailer launch at one of the AMC theatres.

He claims he lost at the Academy Awards days ago, and his romance with Kylie Jenner may draw attention away from Dune: Part Three.

“He’s become a distraction,” a source tells the reporter, adding, “Every question would have been about the Oscar loss and Kylie — not the movie.”

Fervent focus on his loss and not the movie would make Chalamet a "liability", claims the insider.

“He’s become a tabloid story. And right now, that’s a liability. This was about protecting the movie."

But Chalamet does appear at the trailer launch through a video message.

“This film would not exist without the master of cinema, the great artist that is Denis Villeneuve,” he shared, adding, “Denis always says, ‘Vive le cinéma'.

"And with this third film, I think he has done just that: a true act of cinema. I’m not alone in saying thank you to Denis for his dedication in bringing the ‘Dune’ films to life — and now the ‘Dune’ trilogy to life.”

Dune: Part Three rolls out in cinemas on December 18.