One Direction member reveals he always hated singing 'What Makes You Beautiful'

Louis Tomlinson made a candid admission of one of famous One Direction tracks.

In an interview on BBC Radio 2, the singer admitted that the band's song What Makes You Beautiful was never his personal favourite to perform.

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Tomlinson said, "Two reasons on that, it’s definitely our most pop and most bubble gum pop moment."

As Scott Mills insisted that it was "a good record," Tomlinson said, "Okay, I’ll take your word for it."

Tomlinson noted that he wasn't "undermining the journey, ‘cause obviously it worked out great."

Furthermore, he revealed the second reason for not loving the track, stating, "Performing that always felt so eggy."

"At the time I was 18, and it wasn’t the coolest thing to be in a boy band, and then we got really big, so it was cool... But for the first couple of years it wasn’t really like that," Tomlinson said.

He added, "So, you know, singing, ‘Baby, you light up my world like nobody else,’ honestly, it wouldn’t be out of place in a Disney film, so it did just feel a little corny."

On the other hand, Louis Tomlinson also revealed his favourite One Direction track. He said, "My favorite One Direction song as it is on record is probably ‘Story Of My Life.’ I think that was a real moment."

"That’s not the kind of record you expect from a band like One Direction, and I think that was kind of a turning point for us.

"So I remember feeling really proud that that wasn’t the kind of song that you could ever dance to. There was definitely a kind of mold of boy bands before then, and I think that was a song that really helped us kind of break out of that," he added.

One Direction, which included members Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, and late Liam Payne.