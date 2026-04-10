Photo: James Bourne's bandmate provides health update post life threatening scare

James Bourne's bandmate Matt Willis is hopeful that he will be up and about in no time.

In his latest appearance on UK TV show Good Morning Britain on Thursday, Matt Willis shared rare details about the health scare of his bandmate.

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"It happened quite quickly, he got ill just before the tour started ..." he began.

Expressed that Bourne is officially on the road to recovery, Willis stated, "So we put something out there. But he put something out recently, an update of how he is getting on. Yeah, he's not very well, but he's getting better. He's on the mend."

When the show host Adil Ray asked Matt to "send him our love," he responded, "I will do," adding, "I am seeing him today!"

For those unversed, the 42-year-old musician left fans devastated last year when he was forced to pull out of Busted's highly anticipated tour with McFly just 24 hours before opening night.

While the hiatus was sparked by an unspecified health concern, a recent update suggested that he has been planning to undergo "major surgery" that will help "extend" his life.