Halle Bailey explains why 'young women trying to figure out life' resonates with her
Halle Bailey shared key life lesson reflected in new rom-com role
Halle Bailey is sharing how her real-life experience helped her prepare for her role in new film, 'You, Me & Tuscany.'
In a recent chat with People at the screening of the new rom-com in New York City talked about her role as a cook squatting in an abandoned villa.
Halle shared, "I think it's all about just using your real life experiences to influence the character and connecting with the character."
The Little Mermaid admitted that she can relate to the character as "young women trying to figure out life."
In the film, Halle is starring opposite Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, who plays the role of the homeowner's cousin.
"Sometimes you gotta fake it till you make it, but you get through it, and you get back up. And I love that about Anna, and I hope that people love that about her too when they go watch the film," the Let It Shine star added.
'You, Me & Tuscany' is all set to hit theaters on Friday, April 10.
Halle also gushed over Rege-Jean.
"He's a cool guy and he likes to run in the mornings,” she praised, adding, “He likes to work out."
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