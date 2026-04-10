Chase Infiniti shares what surprised her most about Leonardo DiCaprio

Chase Infiniti took the full advantage of Leonardo DiCaprio's presence on the set of 'One Battle After Another' and soaked in golden insights from the Oscar-winning actor.

The 25-year-old actress, who plays the leading role in the new Hulu series 'The Testaments,' revealed in a recent chat with People the key lesson she learned from the 'Titanic' actor.

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"I think the thing I learned the most from Leo is he's just such an incredible, gentle leader, and I really admired that," Chase gushed.

"And also his level of professionalism that he has," she noted.

Chase also recalled Leonardo's "kindness" with the crew, she noted that she was surprised that "somebody at that level in their career [would] really make an effort to be just a kind human being to everybody on set."

Those qualities were "three things that I really took from him," Chase admitted, "and really tried to bring forward to The Testaments."

She went on to say, "Especially, I tried my best to be a leader in any sense. If somebody just needed a shoulder to cry on, an ear to listen to anything that was happening, and just also be another opinion in something that might be happening, whether it's on set or in real life."

Chase added, "I just really wanted to make myself available to everyone there as much as I possibly could, because I think that One Battle was such an ensemble-heavy project, and this one, I would say, as well, is such an ensemble-heavy project. And the way that both of those thrived was in community. And so I really wanted to make sure that I could be there for everyone as they were for me."