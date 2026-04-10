Cardi B 'pauses' divorce drama after Offset shooting shock

Cardi B reaches out to Offset after shooting incident as divorce deal is yet to be finalised

Cardi B and Offset are separated after years of cheating accusations by the former on her ex-husband.

The ex-couple, who divorced in 2024, have yet to finalize their split proceedings as they are in the middle of an unfinished agreement, according to TMZ.

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Yet, when the rapper was shot in a shocking incident, the Bodak Yellow rap star rushed to contact him to check on him.

Cardi, reportedly, is on tour as Offset is recovering from gunshot wounds that happened outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.



Meanwhile, Lil Tjay was arrested in connection with the shooting of the 34-year-old. But he has a particular jaw-dropping comment for him.

In a short yet savage way, Offset wrote in the comment section of a post, "U ain't buss nun."

This brutal jab, it appears, was in response to Tjay calling him a "rat" outside the Broward County Jail in Florida.

Though the 24-year-old rapper, whose real name is Tione Merritt, has denied shooting Offset.

His lawyer, Dawn Floria, in a sharp statement, hit back at speculation implying her client is involved in the shooting.