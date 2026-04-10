Hip hop pioneer Afrika Bambaataa breathes his last

Afrika Bambaataa, founder of Zulu Nation and known for blending electronic sounds in the hip-hop genre, has passed away at the age of 67.

As per a report by TMZ, the DJ, whose reputation got tarnished after allegations of sexual abuse, died from complications of cancer.

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Afrika's fellow band member and pal, Mick Benzo, confirmed the news on social media and penned down a poignant note.

“Two days ago, I spoke with Afrika Bambaataa and found him in high spirits,” Mick shared. “Today, however, I began receiving calls about his passing. Concerned, I reached out to him but received no response. My worries deepened, and I was heartbroken to learn it was true—he had peacefully fallen asleep and did not wake up. It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Afrika Bambaataa, a pioneering architect and global ambassador of Hip Hop culture.”

The rapper was considered one of the pioneers of hip hop culture and he introduced electro funk sound in hip-hop. Some of his famous tracks include “Looking for the Perfect Beat,” “Renegades of Funk” and “Unity” as well his breakthrough sound "Planet Rock."

In 2016, Afrika faced multiple allegations of sexual assault and trafficking young men in the Bronx.

However, Afrika reportedly denied the claims at the time, saying they “are baseless and are a cowardly attempt to tarnish my reputation and legacy in hip-hop at this time.”