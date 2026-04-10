Noah Wyle achieves his '50-year' dream in Hollywood: 'Truly humbled'

Noah Wyle honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Noah Wyle has a powerful moment in the industry after working for two decades: his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



He has become the 2,840th celebrity to hold a prestigious honour on Hollywood Boulevard, sharing that he has dreamt of this moment.

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“I have walked up and down this street, hopscotching over these names for 50 years, daydreaming,” he shares during his acceptance speech.

The Pitt star continues, “I have history up and down this street like nowhere else on earth, and today, becoming part of that history is a true childhood dream come true."

"As far back as I can remember, I have wanted to be part of it. To be initiated into the club and company of showfolk. Those crazy, diverse individuals, that tribe of oddballs and eccentrics, dreamers and gamblers who make up this business.”

Wyle gushes about the milestone, saying he is truly humbled by the honour.

“I love it more than I can say. It is all I’ve ever wanted to do and the only place I have ever wanted to be. It has been the joy of my life playing for you, being welcomed into your homes, becoming part of your history and your evolution."

"And I am truly humbled by this honour, gratified and inspired beyond words by this ceremony, and I will cherish the memory of this moment forever," he concludes.