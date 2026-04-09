Kanye West drama is affecting Kim Kardashian's new romance?

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's budding romance is reportedly facing challenges due to the ongoing drama involving her ex-husband Kanye West.

First linked earlier this year, Kim and Lewis slowly made their public appearances together. However, insiders claim that recent controversies surrounding the rapper are creating tensions for the couple.

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An insider told Radar Online, "Lewis is operating in an incredibly high-pressure environment right now in his racing career, where every fraction of a second counts and his entire mindset is built around discipline and absolute focus."

They went on to add, "That intensity is a huge part of why he's remained at the very top of Formula One for so long, but it also means that anything outside of racing – particularly his personal life – is something he tends to keep carefully managed and, at times, secondary."

Meanwhile, the sources claim that the reality TV star is "very used to a certain level of chaotic attention and emotional investment in a relationship, especially at the beginning."

"She thrives on that excitement, the grand gestures, the feeling of being prioritized, and that's been a consistent pattern in her past relationships," the source noted.

Furthermore, sources also went on to explain, "The complication here is that being with Kim doesn't come without context. Kanye's history of very public, often unpredictable behavior has created a situation where any new partner has to consider the potential fallout from his behavior."

"There's a volatility that comes with Kim's past, and that inevitably affects how someone like Lewis approaches things. He may be thinking he should race off now before it distracts him from what matters to him most – driving at the highest level," they added.

As per the tipsters, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's relationship has been "unsettled" by the Kanye West drama. They noted that it isn't just "background noise" but it has real impact.

"The reports about him being banned from the UK, especially after being lined up for something as high-profile as Wireless, have only reinforced the idea that anything connected to Kanye can shift very quickly and in ways that are hard to anticipate," the source also added.